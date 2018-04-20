Big Cass Update, Note On Ember Moon’s WWE NXT Status, More

– As noted, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were among those sent to WWE SmackDown from RAW on this week’s Superstar Shakeup episode. They did not appear live but below is the promo for their arrivals that aired:

– Below is backstage video of Dasha Fuentes talking to Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair after Asuka made her blue brand arrival on Tuesday’s SmackDown episode. Becky says Asuka is a tremendous competitor, and they always welcome competition & good matches, which is what Asuka is. Flair says she respects Asuka and that’s when The Empress of Tomorrow interrupts, saying SmackDown isn’t ready for her.

– New RAW Superstar Ember Moon is finishing up with WWE NXT at the weekend live events.

– No word yet on if Big Cass will be using the Colin Cassady name that WWE recently trademarked but that is the name he is currently using on Twitter. His Twitter handle is still @BigCassWWE but the name is the previous name he used before going to Big Cass. As noted, Cass made his blue brand debut in a backstage segment with Daniel Bryan at this week’s Superstar Shakeup edition of SmackDown. He later attacked Bryan and stood over him as the show went off the air. Cass tweeted the following after the show went off the air: