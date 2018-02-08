Big Change For WWE Fastlane Announced

By
Scott Lazara
-

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon has announced that the WWE Title at Fastlane will now be a Fatal 4 Way.

The winner of next week’s Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin match will go on to join WWE Champion AJ Styles, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the title match at Fastlane.

Below are comments from AJ and Shane: