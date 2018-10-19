Big Creative Changes Coming To WWE SmackDown?

It sounds like we could see some major changes to the WWE SmackDown product when the brand moves to Friday nights on Fox on October 4, 2019.

Fox network officials reportedly want SmackDown to show less comedy and take more of a sports direction, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Fox is including SmackDown as a part of their new sports block of programming, which will run Thursday through Sunday in 2019, and they want some changes made to the product.

Vince McMahon is said to be ore into the comedy presentation with wrestling. It was reported back when WWE signed the deal with Fox that the network wanted to do a lot of cross-promoting with the other sports programs they have. Fox wants to have some of their sports stars & personalities appear on the various shows to heavily promote the block, and they want to give them something athletically-oriented to promote, according to the Observer.