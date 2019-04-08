It sounds like any potential issues between Big E and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan were cleared up backstage at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday.

Big E took to Twitter during WrestleMania and wrote, “I’d like to think everyone deserves a path to redemption. I appreciate @HulkHogan taking the time to apologize & hear my position today.”

Big E is likely referring to how The New Day took issue with Hogan’s apology issued to the WWE roster last year. We noted back in July 2018 how The New Day had issued a response to Hogan being reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame. The statement was issued after Hogan met with WWE talents backstage at Extreme Rules to apologize for the racist comments he made a few years ago. The New Day’s statement can still be read at this link.

Big E’s statement from Sunday indicates he has forgiven The Hulkster.

You can see Big E’s full tweet below: