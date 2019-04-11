It looks like Big E is currently dealing with a knee injury.

The big man of The New Day took to Twitter today and indicated a meniscus tear, possibly suffered during the six-man main event of Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown, which saw The New Day defeat Drew McIntyre and The Bar. Big E’s cryptic tweet indicates he suffered the injury while doing or taking a crossbody. He ended with a “Bye for a bit” and that could mean time off to heal.

According to our coverage from Tuesday night, Big E did take a crossbody from Cesaro towards the end of the match but he worked for a few minutes after that, evening going for a pin right after and a Big Ending attempt.

WWE has not confirmed the injury as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

You can see Big E’s tweet below: