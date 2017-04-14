Big E Talks About Becoming Ordained, Officiating Weddings Later This Month

We speculated earlier in the week that another wedding for Renee Young and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose may be held later this month for Total Divas filming as Big E and Renee had a Twitter exchange after Big E announced that he would be officiating weddings in Los Angeles.

It turns out Big E is actually officiating weddings but there will not be another ceremony for Renee and Dean. Big E spoke with the WWE website and revealed that he was recently ordained to be a minister online. He said, “I just got ordained online. It’s a surprisingly easy process. You just put some information in and they send you a certificate. That’s that. It’s official. We made sure of that.”

Here are a few highlights from the interview:

WWE.COM: So, what led to you offering yourself up as a wedding officiant?

BIG E: I recently learned that I would have a lot of time off. I really don’t do well with a lot of idle time. A couple of weeks ago, we just had WrestleMania, which kept me really busy. Then, we had about six days off, which was fitting, and then TV.

I’m ready to work. I don’t do well with idle time. My head was spinning, thinking “What am I going to do with all these days off?” I don’t really want to take a vacation. I’m bored just being in the house. I think I was talking about it in the locker room, [and] I actually have to give all credit to Enzo Amore. He came up with this idea. As soon as I heard it, I thought “This is kind of ridiculous, but kind of phenomenal, as well.” So, I gave it some thought, ran it by a couple of my friends, got their feedback. I couldn’t really think of a reason not to do it and got even more excited about the prospect.

WWE.COM: What do you think makes you a good fit for this?

BIG E: I guess I’m hoping that people are excited to have me. I don’t want to walk into an awkward situation where just the husband or just the wife wants me there. I want it to be something where everyone involved is pleased with the outcome.

But anything specific? I could give you something sappy about people who are madly in love and want to be together forever, but it’s cool to be part of someone’s day. I had no idea how much interest there would actually be; I just threw it out there. I told Emilio that I wouldn’t be surprised if there were no serious requests, but there are a few. Now, we have to sit down and reply to people. I’ll probably find a way to call, Skype or FaceTime them so people know it’s real.

WWE.COM: What can the potential happy couples expect from a Big E wedding?

BIG E: It’s pretty fluid, I think. That’s one of the things we’re going to negotiate. I’m imagining people kind of want to see me as a character and do some of the things that I do on TV. I’m not going to approach it as a normal minister would. My job is an entertainer, so my thought is people want to see me entertain.

That’s something we can talk about, of course. If you have a grandmother at your wedding who is uncomfortable with me shaking my hips, that’s something that I can tone down. It’s a case-by-case basis. I’m sure people who would try to employ my services would want something fun, but we’ll talk about it.