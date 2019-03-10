Big Fatal 4 Way Added To WWE Fastlane At The Last Minute

WWE has announced a Fatal 4 Way for the WWE United States Title to take place at tonight’s Fastlane pay-per-view.

It will be new WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe defending against Rey Mysterio, Andrade and R-Truth. WWE had previously announced Mysterio vs. Andrade for the Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the current card for tonight:

WWE Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Shane McMahon and The Miz vs. The Usos (c)

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles

Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode vs. The Revival (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Mandy Rose vs. Asuka (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE United States Title

Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade vs. R-Truth vs. Samoa Joe

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

If Lynch wins, she’s added to the WrestleMania 35 match with Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey to make it a Triple Threat. Lynch is “done” if she loses.

The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose) vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley

Kickoff Pre-show

The New Day vs. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura