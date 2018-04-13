Big Increase For This Week’s Impact Wrestling Viewership

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode, featuring Rosemary defeating Taya Valkyrie in the Demon’s Dance main event, drew 381,000 viewers. This is up from last week’s 294,000 viewers.

Impact ranked #100 on the Cable Top 150 this past week. Last week’s show ranked #128.

Jersey Shore topped the night in the 18-49 demographic while Rachel Maddow topped the night in viewership at 3.555 million.

Below is our 2018 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 4th Episode: 309,000 viewers

January 11th Episode: 276,000 viewers

January 18th Episode: 309,000 viewers

January 25th Episode: 310,000 viewers (Genesis edition)

February 1st Episode: 319,000 viewers (Reboot)

February 8th Episode: 294,000 viewers

February 15th Episode: 300,000 viewers

February 22nd Episode: 262,000 viewers

March 1st Episode: 365,000 viewers

March 8th Episode: 325,000 (Crossroads edition)

March 15th Episode: 350,000 viewers

March 22nd Episode: 362,000 viewers

March 29th Episode: 399,000 viewers

April 5th Episode: 294,000 viewers

April 12th Episode: 381,000 viewers

April 19th Episode:

2017 Total: 16.147 million viewers

2017 Average: 311,000 viewers per episode