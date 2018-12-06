Big Japanese Name Appearing at The Collective During WrestleMania Week


Bob Krites


GCW announced that Japanese legend Shinjiro Otani will be appearing at three of “The Collective” events during WrestleMania Week.

He will be apart of GCW, AIW, and NOVA Pro Wrestling’s shows.

Some fans may know Otani as the first ever WCW Cruiserweight Champion.

He is currently contracted by Pro Wrestling Zero1 and is the acting President of the company.