Big Jeff Hardy Updates, WWE HOFers Receive Rings (Video), Ric Flair – Ronda Rousey

– Below is video of 2018 WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry, The Dudley Boyz, Ivory, Jeff Jarrett, Bill Goldberg, Hillbilly Jim and Kid Rock receiving their rings from Vince McMahon, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon backstage. The Legends also received custom framed plates while Jarrius “JJ” Robertson received his Warrior Award.

– Jeff Hardy appeared on the Hall of Fame Red Carpet special on Friday night and confirmed that he has been cleared to return. Hardy noted that he’s just waiting on the right idea to return for. Hardy also seemed to confirm that another Ultimate Deletion style match will be held in WWE from The Hardy Compound, adding that he hopes to be in this one.

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair tweeted this backstage photo with Ronda Rousey from the Hall of Fame, noting that she could have easily been a Horseman: