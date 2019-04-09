The post-WrestleMania 35 edition of WWE RAW featured a “Winner Takes All” main event between new WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and new WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. This ended with The Bar interrupting, leading to a tag team ending that saw the champions defeat Sheamus and Cesaro.

Some fans online felt like fans inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn ruined parts of the main event as they chanted for All Elite Wrestling. Chants of “AEW” continued during a commercial break, as heard in the fan video from YouTube seen above.

AEW apparently responded to the RAW chants with the following Cody Rhodes GIF on their official Twitter account:

It will be interesting to see if the RAW viewership was impacted any by the Kingston vs. Rollins main event as it was set up earlier in the show during the opening segment.

You can see a few photos and videos from the Kingston – Rollins interactions below: