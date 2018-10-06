Big Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel

Daniel Bryan quickly defeated The Miz at tonight’s WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia to become the new #1 contender to the WWE Title. The match lasted just a few minutes and saw Bryan win with a roll-up out of nowhere.

Bryan vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles is now official for the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on November 2.

Below is the current card for Crown Jewel, which will air live on the WWE Network from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles

WWE World Cup Tournament