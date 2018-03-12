Big Match Now Set For WrestleMania 34, Updated Card

Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is now on for WrestleMania 34, making it the first and possibly the only RAW vs. SmackDown match to take place at this year’s big event in New Orleans.

Asuka, who earned a title shot by winning the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match back in January, confronted Flair in the ring after her title defense over Ruby Riott at tonight’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

Below is the updated card for WrestleMania 34, which takes place from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on April 8th:

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz

RAW Women’s Title Match

TBA vs. Alexa Bliss

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

Finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament

Cedric Alexander or Roderick Strong vs. Mustafa Ali or Drew Gulak

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H