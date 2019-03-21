Big Match Reportedly Pulled From WrestleMania 35 Plans

WWE originally had plans on doing a Mask vs. Hair match between Rey Mysterio and Andrade at WrestleMania 35, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

There’s no word yet on why the match was pulled from the card, but it could be because WWE didn’t want Andrade losing his hair. The Observer noted that the idea just “fell by the wayside” as so many others do, but it was on the books.

Regarding the Mysterio vs. Andrade singles match being pulled from the recent Fastlane Kickoff pre-show, this was a Vince McMahon idea made at the last minute. They ended up working a Fatal 4 Way with R-Truth and WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe, on the main card. WWE actually tried to sell how important the pre-show match was to Andrade and Mysterio, according to the Observer.

Rey is now scheduled to challenge Joe for his title at WrestleMania 35. Rey’s son Dominic will be at ringside. It’s believed that this match was not decided on until some time between last Sunday and Tuesday. There has been speculation on other Superstars being added to the match, but that has not been confirmed.