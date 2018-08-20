Big Match Revealed For Asuka At WWE Evolution

Asuka vs. WWE Hall of Famer Lita has been leaked for the first-ever all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view on October 28, as seen in the graphic below.

WWE has already confirmed Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus for Evolution and it looks like Michelle McCool will be coming out of retirement at Evolution as well. Nikki Bella vs. RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is also advertised. There will also be the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic and a RAW Women’s Title match, a SmackDown Women’s Title match, a WWE NXT Women’s Title match and a NXT UK Women’s Title match.