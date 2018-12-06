Big Match Revealed For WWE NXT “Takeover: Phoenix”, Possible Main Roster Call-Up

Aleister Black will finally get his WWE NXT Title rematch at the upcoming “Takeover: Phoenix” event.

WWE announced tonight that Black will face NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa in the main event of Takeover. Black lost the title to Ciampa on the July 25 NXT TV episode.

Black reportedly spent some time on the shelf with a groin injury following the title loss. He returned to defeat Johnny Gargano at “Takeover: War Games II” last month, and their feud will now come closer to ending with a Steel Cage match that airs on the December 19 episode.

It will be interesting to see if Black regains the title as he is reportedly being considered for a call-up to the main roster for RAW or SmackDown.

No other matches have been announced for Takeover as of this writing. Female Superstars are currently trying to qualify for a Fatal 4 Way #1 contender’s match that will air on the December 26 episode. The winner of that match will face NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler at Takeover in Phoenix. Bianca Belair has already qualified.

“Takeover: Phoenix” takes place on Saturday, January 26, 2019 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena during WWE Royal Rumble weekend.