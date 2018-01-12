Big Matches Announced For Next Week’s Impact Episode

The following matches have been announced for next Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode:

* Barbed Wire Massacre: OVE vs. Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX

* Dezmond Xavier vs. X Division Champion Taiji Ishimori

* Alberto El Patron vs. Johnny Impact vs. Impact Global Champion Eli Drake

For the first time in a decade. For only the third time ever.

Barbed Wire Massacre.

oVe and LAX settle their bitter grudge in the most brutal violent way imaginable. You do not want to miss this next week. #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/Gt1Zi0fLg1

