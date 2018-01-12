Big Matches Announced For Next Week’s Impact Episode

The following matches have been announced for next Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode:
* Barbed Wire Massacre: OVE vs. Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX
* Dezmond Xavier vs. X Division Champion Taiji Ishimori
* Alberto El Patron vs. Johnny Impact vs. Impact Global Champion Eli Drake
For the first time in a decade. For only the third time ever.
Barbed Wire Massacre.
