Big Matches & Segment Announced For Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced that RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will defend her title against Dana Brooke on Monday’s RAW episode from the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

They have also announced that WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will reveal his final opponent for WrestleMania 35 during RAW, plus a singles match and a tag team match.

Below is the announced line-up for Monday’s RAW from the Allstate Arena in Chicago:

* Finn Balor and a mystery partner vs. Lio Rush and WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley

* Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar appears

* Kurt Angle announces his Farewell Match opponent for WrestleMania 35

* Ronda Rousey defends the RAW Women’s Title against Dana Brooke