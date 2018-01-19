Big Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Genesis Episode

By
Scott Lazara
-

The following matches have been announced for next Thursday’s Genesis edition of Impact Wrestling on POP TV:

* Moose vs. Bobby Lashley
* Steel Cage Match: Alberto El Patron vs. Johnny Impact vs. Global Champion Eli Drake
* Allie vs. Knockouts Champion Laurel Van Ness
* No Judges, No Rounds: Matt Sydal vs. Impact Grand Champion Ethan Carter III