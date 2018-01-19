Big Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Genesis Episode

The following matches have been announced for next Thursday’s Genesis edition of Impact Wrestling on POP TV:

* Moose vs. Bobby Lashley

* Steel Cage Match: Alberto El Patron vs. Johnny Impact vs. Global Champion Eli Drake

* Allie vs. Knockouts Champion Laurel Van Ness

* No Judges, No Rounds: Matt Sydal vs. Impact Grand Champion Ethan Carter III

A match months in the making as @TheMooseNation takes his battle with American Top Team to the next level in a colossal collision with @fightbobby – next week at #Genesis! #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/vZ6ga96JbD — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 19, 2018

.@AllieImpact gets her shot at championship gold NEXT WEEK at #Genesis as she tries to dethrone the…unorthodox champion @ImChelseaGreen. Allie is looking to climb to the Knockouts mountaintop for a second time. #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/rWi47Zo4t2 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 19, 2018

The match has been made for #Genesis next week. @findevan challenges @therealec3 with NO ROUNDS and NO JUDGES. Will he finally defeat EC3? #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/N9iAv0q2Fh — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 19, 2018