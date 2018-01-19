Big Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Genesis Episode

The following matches have been announced for next Thursday’s Genesis edition of Impact Wrestling on POP TV:
* Moose vs. Bobby Lashley
* Steel Cage Match: Alberto El Patron vs. Johnny Impact vs. Global Champion Eli Drake
* Allie vs. Knockouts Champion Laurel Van Ness
* No Judges, No Rounds: Matt Sydal vs. Impact Grand Champion Ethan Carter III
A match months in the making as @TheMooseNation takes his battle with American Top Team to the next level in a colossal collision with @fightbobby – next week at #Genesis! #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/vZ6ga96JbD
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 19, 2018
.@AllieImpact gets her shot at championship gold NEXT WEEK at #Genesis as she tries to dethrone the…unorthodox champion @ImChelseaGreen. Allie is looking to climb to the Knockouts mountaintop for a second time. #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/rWi47Zo4t2
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 19, 2018
The match has been made for #Genesis next week. @findevan challenges @therealec3 with NO ROUNDS and NO JUDGES. Will he finally defeat EC3? #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/N9iAv0q2Fh
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 19, 2018
If a couple of referees can't contain @TheEliDrake, @PrideOfMexico and @TheRealMorrison – how about we try a steel cage instead! A Global Championship rematch will take place inside SIX SIDES OF STEEL next week at #Genesis. #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/tdOMbg1Es4
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 19, 2018