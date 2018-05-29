Big Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE RAW From Texas

WWE has announced several matches for next Monday’s RAW from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, including a Battle Royal with Money In the Bank implications.

Below is the current line-up for next week’s RAW:

* Bobby Roode vs. Braun Strowman

* Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens

* RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax vs. Natalya in a non-title match

* Tag Team Battle Royal with The B Team and others (likely The Revival, Titus Worldwide, The Ascension, Heath Slater & Rhyno, Breezango). Winners will be crowned new #1 contenders for a match with RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy at Money In the Bank