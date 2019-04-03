“Big Mike” Michael Elgin Parts Ways with NJPW

Michael Elgin has parted ways with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, according to a New Japan Pro-Wrestling press release. The company decided not to renew his expiring contract, officially making him a free agent. The press release is as follows:

“After careful consideration and dialogue, Elgin and NJPW have mutually decided to part ways after his contract expires on March 31st, 2019. We wish Michael Elgin nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”

Elgin leaving is a moderate loss for New Japan, as the big man was booked rather strongly, becoming the number two gaijin in the promotion following the departure of AJ Styles in early 2016. Elgin not only competed in four G1 Climax tournaments, but won the IWGP Intercontinental Championship by defeating Kenny Omega in NJPW’s first and so far only ladder match, won the NEVER Openweight Championship for a brief spell last year, and was also a one-time NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion and won the 2017 New Japan Rumble. The emergence of Juice Robinson as the company’s top babyface gaijin has seen Elgin slip down the card, so, this departure doesn’t come as a shock. It will be interesting to see where Elgin goes next.