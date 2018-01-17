Big Name Added To Next Week’s WWE RAW 25 Episode (VIDEO)

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been announced for next Monday’s RAW 25th Anniversary episode from New York City. Trish was confirmed in the new promo seen above, which aired during tonight’s SmackDown.

The RAW 25th Anniversary will take place from two locations in New York City next Monday – the Manhattan Center Grand Ballroom and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Below is the updated list of names scheduled for next Monday:

* WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

* Chris Jericho

* The Brooklyn Brawler

* WWE Hall of Famer Jackie Moore

* Terri Runnels

* Torrie Wilson

* Maria Kanellis

* Michelle McCool

* Kelly Kelly

* WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund

* Eric Bischoff

* WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long

* WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather

* Brother Love

* The Boogeyman

* WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter

* John Laurinaitis

* Sean “X-Pac” Waltman

* WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase

* Free agent John Cena

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

* The Undertaker

* WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler

* WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Scott Hall

* WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

* The Bella Twins

* JBL and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons

* The Dudley Boyz

* WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

* DX: WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The New Age Outlaws