Big Name Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has just announced that Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman will be returning to RAW on tonight’s show from Charlotte, NC.

Tonight’s RAW is the final episode before Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Friday, where Lesnar will face Braun Strowman for the vacant WWE Universal Title.

WWE announced the following on Lesnar appearing tonight:

Brock Lesnar to appear live on Raw

Mere days before he battles Braun Strowman for the vacant Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar and his advocate, Paul Heyman, will appear live tonight on Raw, WWE.com can confirm.

How will The Beast Incarnate’s presence change the landscape of WWE Crown Jewel, where a titanic confrontation for Team Red’s most prestigious championship awaits? Don’t miss any of the action tonight on Raw, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!