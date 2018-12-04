Big Name Backstage At Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, How The Locker Room Is Tonight, More

The Undertaker, Michelle McCool and their children are backstage for tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Austin, Texas, according to PWInsider. Taker lives in the area.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, another Texan, is also backstage. Others backstage for tonight’s show are WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Christian and Maryse, according to Raj Giri of WrestlingINC. Maryse has been filming “Miz & Mrs.” footage with The Miz.

On a related note, it was said that there’s a very positive feeling backstage in the SmackDown locker room tonight after the Superstars spent most of the day at Fort Hood with troops for the 16th annual Tribute to the Troops events. We will have more from Fort Hood soon.