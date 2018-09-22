More Photos and Videos: Big Name Makes Debut Tonight At NXT Live Event

Matt Riddle made his WWE NXT debut tonight at a live event in Sanford, Florida.

He defeated Fabian Aichner. Check back later for results of the event.

A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Sep 21, 2018 at 5:05pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Teoman Esin (@teomanesin) on Sep 21, 2018 at 5:21pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

BREAKING: The King of Bros Matt Riddle just made his NXT live event debut at #NXTSanford! @SuperKingofBros defeated @FabianAichner in a fantastic match.#WhoGotFridays #NeXTPod pic.twitter.com/5H3aGNd04I

— Who Got NeXT (@WhoGotNeXTPod) September 22, 2018