More Photos and Videos: Big Name Makes Debut Tonight At NXT Live Event

Matt Riddle made his WWE NXT debut tonight at a live event in Sanford, Florida.
He defeated Fabian Aichner. Check back later for results of the event.
King of Bros! @SuperKingofBros #wwenxt #nxt #NXTSanford #bro pic.twitter.com/aEV9lk3bS2
@SuperKingofBros has arrived! #NXTSanford pic.twitter.com/3SydqY8R1E
BREAKING: The King of Bros Matt Riddle just made his NXT live event debut at #NXTSanford! @SuperKingofBros defeated @FabianAichner in a fantastic match.#WhoGotFridays #NeXTPod pic.twitter.com/5H3aGNd04I
@SuperKingofBros in the 🏠! This is AWESOME! *👏 👏 👏* #NXTSanford #WWENXT @WWENXT @WWE #superkingofbros #brolando pic.twitter.com/AkC0kvS1qP
Matthew Riddle debuts at #NXTSanford smashing in the sick face of Fabian Aichner pic.twitter.com/DtIQ88ehDM
Just saw the NXT debut of Matt Riddle! BRO! #NXTSanford #NXTLive pic.twitter.com/VO8IWI9Wye
