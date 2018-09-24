Big Name On Tonight’s WWE RAW?, Baron Corbin Changes Match For Tonight

– Brie Bella vs. Ruby Riott will not take place on tonight’s WWE RAW from Denver, as revealed in the backstage video seen below. Ruby notes that Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin has changed the match to a six-woman match with The Riott Squad vs. Natalya and The Bella Twins.

– In another update going into tonight’s RAW from Denver, PWInsider reports that The Undertaker is backstage. Taker will likely be there to promote the October 6 Super Show-Down match with Triple H in Australia.

Stay tuned for live coverage of tonight’s show from Denver at this link. As noted, The Shield will be featured in the opening segment. RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre will defend their titles against The Revival and Elias will face Bobby Lashley in singles action.