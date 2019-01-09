Big Name Visits The WWE Performance Center, WWE NXT Double Main Event Announced, More

– As seen above, Title Match Wrestling has released a rare women’s match with Zelina Vega vs. Jillian Hall vs. Katie Lea Burchill. Candice Michelle was the special referee. The match took place on September 21, 2013 at the Women of Warriors “Wrestling Spectacular 2” event in Edison, NJ.

– Xavier Woods posted this 2018 Rewind video for his popular UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. 2018 was a big year for the channel, which launched in mid-2015 and currently has more than 1.7 million YouTube subscribers and more than 238 million video views.

– Vince McMahon and Triple H were visiting the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Monday, according to PWInsider. This was likely a rare Performance Center visit for Vince, who was in town for Monday’s RAW in Orlando. It was also noted that Shane McMahon was not backstage for last night’s RAW but he will be at tonight’s SmackDown in Jacksonville.

– A double main event has been announced for Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode on the WWE Network. It will be EC3 vs. Adam Cole and Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair. These will be the final NXT TV matches for EC3 and Cross, who are headed to WWE’s main roster.

– Below is a promo for Saturday’s WWE NXT UK “Takeover: Blackpool” event, which will air live on the WWE Network. Matches confirmed are Joe Coffey vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Toni Storm vs. NXT UK Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Eddie Dennis vs. Dave Mastiff in a No DQ match, plus the finals of the NXT UK Tag Team Titles tournament with Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. James Drake and Zack Gibson.