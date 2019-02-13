Big News On AEW Double Or Nothing Selling Out

All Elite Wrestling’s Double Or Nothing event sold out in just 4 minutes today, according to the official AEW Twitter account.
As noted earlier this week, the pre-sale sold out in less than 30 minutes on Monday. The general on-sale kicked off today and those seats sold out in just 4 minutes. There have been seats available on the secondary market, at as much as three times the face value.
AEW Double Or Nothing takes place on Saturday, May 25 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be the first event for the new promotion.
Below is AEW’s tweet on the sell out along with a look at what the current card looks like:
#AEW #DoubleOrNothing Sat, May 25th#SOLDOUT in 4 Minutes#THANKYOUhttps://t.co/BVyw1bPbla pic.twitter.com/SepBKq7UnC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 13, 2019
Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho
PAC vs. “Hangman” Adam Page
The Young Bucks vs. Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix
Cody Rhodes vs. Mystery Opponent
Dr. Britt Baker vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose
Team All Elite Wrestling vs. Team Oriental Entertainment Wrestling
SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky) vs. Cima and two partners to be announced
Aja Kong vs. Yuka Sakazaki (teased, not confirmed)
* Appearances by Brandi Rhodes, MJF, AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Sammy Guevara, Sonny Kiss, The Best Friends (Beretta and Chuck Taylor), and others