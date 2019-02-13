Big News On AEW Double Or Nothing Selling Out

All Elite Wrestling’s Double Or Nothing event sold out in just 4 minutes today, according to the official AEW Twitter account.

As noted earlier this week, the pre-sale sold out in less than 30 minutes on Monday. The general on-sale kicked off today and those seats sold out in just 4 minutes. There have been seats available on the secondary market, at as much as three times the face value.

AEW Double Or Nothing takes place on Saturday, May 25 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be the first event for the new promotion.

Below is AEW’s tweet on the sell out along with a look at what the current card looks like:

Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho

PAC vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

The Young Bucks vs. Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix

Cody Rhodes vs. Mystery Opponent

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose

Team All Elite Wrestling vs. Team Oriental Entertainment Wrestling

SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky) vs. Cima and two partners to be announced

Aja Kong vs. Yuka Sakazaki (teased, not confirmed)

* Appearances by Brandi Rhodes, MJF, AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Sammy Guevara, Sonny Kiss, The Best Friends (Beretta and Chuck Taylor), and others