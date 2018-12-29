Big News For The First WWE RAW Of 2019: Top Stars Returning, New Talk Show, Title Match

The first WWE RAW episode of 2019 is scheduled to feature several top stars returning to the show.

It was announced at tonight’s New Year’s Eve RAW tapings in Detroit that the January 7 RAW episode from the Amway Center in Orlando will feature the following:

* John Cena returns to RAW

* Braun Strowman returns

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar returns

* Alexa Bliss debuts new “Moment of Bliss” talk show segment with RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey as the first guest

* RAW Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Bobby Roode defend against The Revival

We have full spoilers from tonight’s RAW TV tapings in Detroit at this link.