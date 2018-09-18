Big News On Impact Officials Visiting WWE HQ

Several high-ranking WWE officials met with Impact Wrestling officials at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT last week, according to PWInsider.

Impact was represented by Scott D’Amore and Ed Nordholm. Vince McMahon was not at the meeting but members of Triple H’s team were there. The meeting took place during the middle of last week as Impact officials were returning from UK, headed to Mexico City for TV tapings.

A WWE source described the meeting as a general discussion about the two companies and a chance to get everyone in the same room, not a specific negotiation of any kind. It’s no secret that WWE has worked with Impact since Anthem purchased them, paying to license footage on WWE Champion AJ Styles and The Hardys’ Broken Universe storyline. An Impact source stressed that the meeting had nothing to do with the sale of Impact as a company or its video library as neither are for sale.