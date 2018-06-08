Big News On Plans For Brock Lesnar & The WWE Universal Title

The current plan for the August WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view is for Brock Lesnar to defend his WWE Universal Title against Roman Reigns, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This was the plan as of a few days ago and while not 100% confirmed, this is the working idea.

It looks like Reigns may finally have his big moment with the WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam. We noted earlier today, via Sports Illustrated, that multiple sources within WWE believe that Lesnar will be dropping his title to end his WWE run soon, by SummerSlam at the latest.

This would be Reigns’ third title shot during Lesnar’s current run. Lesnar retained over Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe and Reigns in a Fatal 4 Way at SummerSlam 2017 while Lesnar defeated Reigns in singles action at WrestleMania 34 back in April and then retained over Reigns in a Steel Cage match at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in April.

WWE has teased and planned for the major coronation with Reigns as champion for a while now and there’s no secret that this has been Vince McMahon’s goal. Reigns also lost two big title matches to Kevin Owens back when he was champion – at “Roadblock: End of The Line” in December 2016 and then in a No DQ match at the 2017 Royal Rumble.

SummerSlam takes place on August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It’s believed that Lesnar will be away until it’s time to build to his SummerSlam match. The Beast will soon break CM Punk’s record for longest modern-day title reign of 434 days as he just broke the 430 day mark.