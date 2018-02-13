Big News On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Contract Signing

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has announced that Ronda Rousey will sign her WWE contract in the ring at the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

It was also confirmed on tonight’s RAW that The Miz will enter the men’s Chamber match at #1 as he loss to John Cena on tonight’s show. The stipulation had the loser entering the Chamber at #1.

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view takes place on February 25th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This will be the final RAW pay-per-view before WrestleMania 34. Below is the updated card:

Elimination Chamber to Crown a New WWE Universal Title #1 Contender

John Cena vs. Elias vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. TBA

The Miz enters at #1, Elias enters at #6. Winner faces WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34.

First-Ever Women’s Elimination Chamber for the RAW Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Mickie James vs. Sonya Deville vs. Sasha Banks vs. Champion Alexa Bliss

Winner defends against Asuka or Asuka & Nia Jax at WrestleMania 34.

Asuka vs. Nia Jax

If Jax wins, she’s added to the title match at WrestleMania 34 to make it a Triple Threat with Asuka and the champion.

Ronda Rousey in-ring contract signing