Big News On Renee Young & The WWE RAW Announce Team

WWE has announced that Renee Young will be joining the RAW commentary team full-time, beginning with tonight’s show in New Orleans. She will be calling the action with Corey Graves and Michael Cole.

Jonathan Coachman will be leaving RAW but will be the new host of WWE pay-per-view Kickoff pre-shows. He will begin the new gig this Sunday at Hell In a Cell with David Otunga, Sam Roberts, Peter Rosenberg and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Below is the full announcement from WWE:

Renee Young joins Raw announce team full-time

Starting tonight, Renee Young will be the first woman to join the Raw broadcast booth full-time.

She will now bring her unique voice and perspective to the longest-running weekly episodic program in the U.S. as she joins Michael Cole and Corey Graves at the commentary desk. Renee joined WWE in 2012 and has served as a backstage interviewer and commentator on Raw, SmackDown LIVE and NXT. She is currently part of the Mae Young Classic commentary team on WWE Network.

In turn, Jonathan Coachman will take over as the new host of WWE’s pay-per-view kickoff shows. A veteran broadcaster with more than 20 years of experience hosting shows for WWE, ESPN, MSG Network and the Golf Channel, Coachman will bring his unique style to millions of viewers around the world on WWE Network, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and WWE.com, as the host of WWE’s pay-per-view kickoff shows. Coachman will begin his new role this Sunday, Sept. 16 alongside WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, David Otunga, Sam Roberts and Peter Rosenberg prior to WWE’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event.