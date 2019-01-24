Big News On Ronda Rousey Possibly Leaving WWE

RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey could be finishing up with WWE after WrestleMania 35, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

There was a good amount of internal talk this past week that Rousey would be finishing up at the big event in April, and that is the working idea. The general feeling within WWE is that Rousey’s departure is imminent and they are going with the idea that she will be finished in the next few months.

We noted back when Rousey signed with WWE that it would be temporary as her long-term goal was to start a family with husband Travis Browne. This has been known and word is that Rousey still very much wants to start that family soon. The Observer notes that WWE announced a multi-year full-time contract for Rousey but she made close to a full-time commitment for one year to the company.

There is talk right now about whether or not Rousey finishes at WrestleMania, or possibly the next pay-per-view, which would be Backlash in May.

If Rousey does leave, she would likely work a Triple Threat at WrestleMania with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, not just the singles match with Becky. It was noted that a singles match could be possible for down the line as Rousey would likely remain affiliated with WWE in some fashion. It’s possible for her to have a part-time role like The Undertaker, John Cena and others, where she comes back for certain events or matches.

Rousey is scheduled to defend her title against Sasha Banks at Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.