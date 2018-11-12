Big News On The Winners Of WWE MMC, Men’s & Women’s Royal Rumble Matches Confirmed

WWE has announced that the winners of the Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 will receive the 30th entry in the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches in January 2019.

WWE also announced that the winners of the 14-week round robin competition will receive an all-expenses paid vacation anywhere in the world.

Tuesday’s MMC episode will feature matches with the remaining unbeaten teams – Braun Strowman and Ember Moon vs. Bobby Lashley and Mickie James, The Miz and Asuka vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair. The finals will take place at the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 16 in San Jose.

Below are the MMC Season 2 standings going into Tuesday’s episode on Facebook Watch:

RAW:

* Braun Strowman and Ember Moon (3 wins, 0 losses)

* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (3 wins, 0 losses)

* Bobby Roode and Natalya (0 wins, 3 losses)

* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (0 wins, 3 losses)

* Finn Balor and Bayley (2 wins, 2 losses)

SmackDown:

* AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair (3 wins, 0 losses)

* The Miz and Asuka (3 wins, 0 losses)

* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (2 wins, 2 losses)

* R-Truth and Carmella (0 wins, 3 losses)

* Rusev and Lana (0 wins, 3 losses)