Big News On The WWE Royal Rumble & The WWE Cruiserweight Title (VIDEO)

WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has announced that WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy will defend his title in a Fatal 4 Way at the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Phoenix.
Drake has announced the following three qualifying matches to take place over the next two weeks on 205 Live:
* Kalisto vs. Lio Rush (airs next week)
* Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak (airs next week)
* Hideo Itami vs. Cedric Alexander (airs in two weeks)
The winners of these qualifying matches will then go on to the Rumble to challenge Murphy in the Fatal 4 Way.
Below is video of Drake’s announcement along with graphics to promote the qualifying matches:
