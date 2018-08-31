Big NXT Name Debuting For EVOLVE

WWN announced the following:

NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream will wrestle at EVOLVE 112 on Sept. 7th in Joppa, MD and EVOLVE 113 on Sept. 8th in Queens, NY. This was just confirmed earlier today. WWN wants to thank WWE for making this unforgettable experience happen for independent wrestling fans! Tickets for both events are now on sale at TicketFly.com.

<a href=”https://www.wwe.com/shows/wwenxt/article/velveteen-dream-evolve-wrestling-maryland-new-york”>WWE.com ran this article on Velveteen Dream</a> coming to EVOLVE. It named Austin Theory as his opponent in Joppa, MD and Darby Allin as his opponent in Queens, NY. Read the article for more details.