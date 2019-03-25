Big Opener & More Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced that tonight’s RAW from Boston will open with a Beat The Clock Challenge featuring Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad’s Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan.

Rousey, Lynch and Flair will each be paired off against a member of The Riott Squad, and whoever records the fastest victory against her respective opponent will win the challenge, which is being billed as an exhibition. There’s no word yet on what the pairings will be.

WWE has also announced a 1-on-2 Handicap Match for tonight’s RAW with Finn Balor facing Lio Rush and WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s RAW from the TD Garden in Boston:

* Roman Reigns responds to Drew McIntyre’s WrestleMania 35 challenge

* WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe vs. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

Stay tuned for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET.