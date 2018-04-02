Big Show To Induct Mark Henry Into The WWE HOF, Show Comments

WWE has announced that Big Show will induct Mark Henry into the WWE Hall of Fame this coming weekend.

As noted before, Paul Heyman will induct headliner Bill Goldberg while Molly Holly will induct Ivory, Christian & Hall of Famer Edge will induct The Dudley Boyz, Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart will induct Hillbilly Jim, “Road Dogg” BG James will induct Jeff Jarrett and Dana Warrior will present the Warrior Award to Jarrius Robertson. No word yet on who will induct Kid Rock into the Celebrity Wing.

Below is WWE’s announcement on Show and Henry:

Big Show to induct Mark Henry into the WWE Hall of Fame

It is a titanic task to induct The World’s Strongest Man into the WWE Hall of Fame. So, who better to handle the duties than The World’s Largest Athlete? Big Show will have the honor of welcoming Mark Henry into the WWE Hall of Fame during the 2018 Induction Ceremony this Friday, April 6, streaming live on WWE Network at 8 ET/5 PT.

The two titans have engaged in numerous battles over the years, including an epic rivalry over the World Heavyweight Championship in 2011. Outside the ring, the two veterans have become close friends. Their strong bond makes Big Show the perfect man for the task of inducting Henry.

“I’ve spent a lot of time going up and down the road with Mark Henry,” Big Show told WWE.com. “I’ve had battles with him, and I know what kind of a human being and community leader he is. I can’t think of anyone more deserving of the WWE Hall of Fame. It is my honor to induct my friend.”

How will Big Show pay tribute to his friend and former rival? Find out during the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, streaming live on WWE Network this Friday at 8 ET/5 PT.

Tickets for this Friday’s Induction Ceremony at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans are available now.