Big Show To Retire After WrestleMania 33

It looks like Big Show will be calling it quits after this Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida.

The longtime WWE veteran recently spoke with the folks at Bleacher Report and revealed that he will be calling it a career after this weekend’s big event at Camping World Stadium.

“My career is winding down,” said Big Show. “I didn’t mind being 480, 500 pounds when I was full-time as the Big Show.”

Big Show continued,“I liked being the monster that was bigger than everybody around me. As your career evolves, there are other monsters that are coming in—and my time is done.”

Big Show acknowledged the fact that some fans will claim he still isn’t a quality performer, but he feels 22 years of a successful career proves otherwise.

“There’s probably some fans who say I’m still not good enough, but I’ve made it 22 years so kiss my big ass.”

