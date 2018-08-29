Big SmackDown Match Announced For WWE Super Show-Down

WWE has announced Samoa Joe vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles for the big Super Show-Down event on Saturday, October 6 in Australia. The title will be on the line, almost three weeks after their match at the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Below is the updated confirmed card for the big WWE Network event from the Melbourne Cricket Ground:

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

#1 Contenders Match

The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan

Triple H vs. The Undertaker

John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens

The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

The Bella Twins and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad