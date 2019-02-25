Big Spoiler On Batista’s WWE Return

Former WWE Champion Batista is set to return to WWE TV on tonight’s RAW.

As noted earlier, Batista has been in the Atlanta area filming a new project. Dave Meltzer noted on F4Wonline.com that The Animal is backstage at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, but he is being kept hidden from everyone else.

There’s been speculation on Batista returning to the WWE ring for a match with Triple H at WrestleMania 35. It was recently revealed that Batista was entertaining offers from WWE and AEW, but it looks like he may have went with WWE.

Tonight’s RAW will also feature the 70th birthday celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and the return of Roman Reigns, who will give an update on his battle with leukemia. Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s show and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.