UPDATED: Big Spoiler On WWE NXT Title Plans

Triple H opened tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University and announced that he was originally going to announce Johnny Gargano vs. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa for “Takeover: New York” but that was scrapped due to Ciampa’s neck injury.

Triple H then announced that Johnny Gargano will compete for the NXT Title at Takeover in a 2 of 3 Falls match. He will face the winner of a Fatal 5 Way at tonight’s tapings with Ricochet, Aleister Black, Adam Cole, Matt Riddle and NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream.

UPDATE: Cole won that match and will now face Gargano for the vacant NXT Title at Takeover in a 2 of 3 Falls match.

Stay tuned for updates from tonight’s tapings and full spoilers.