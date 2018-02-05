Big Triple Threat & More Added To Tonight’s WWE RAW

By
Scott Lazara
-

Above video of Mike Rome announcing two big matches for tonight’s WWE RAW – Braun Strowman vs. John Cena vs. Elias to determine the final Elimination Chamber entrant plus a rematch with Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar.

WWE has also announced Asuka vs. Bayley for tonight.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt (Elimination Chamber qualifier)

* John Cena vs. Braun Strowman vs. Elias (Elimination Chamber qualifier)

* Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro

* Asuka vs. Bayley

Bayley tweeted the following on going up against the undefeated women’s Royal Rumble winner tonight:

Remember to join us at 8pm EST for live RAW coverage.