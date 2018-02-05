Big Triple Threat & More Added To Tonight’s WWE RAW

Above video of Mike Rome announcing two big matches for tonight’s WWE RAW – Braun Strowman vs. John Cena vs. Elias to determine the final Elimination Chamber entrant plus a rematch with Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar.
WWE has also announced Asuka vs. Bayley for tonight.
Below is the updated line-up for tonight:
* Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt (Elimination Chamber qualifier)
* John Cena vs. Braun Strowman vs. Elias (Elimination Chamber qualifier)
* Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro
* Asuka vs. Bayley
Bayley tweeted the following on going up against the undefeated women’s Royal Rumble winner tonight:
.@WWEAsuka once told me that I don’t have what it takes. Tonight I will not only prove her wrong, but will end her streak as well. #RAW
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 5, 2018
Um… Can you do it? I think That's simply impossible 🙏🤡💦 🙇♀️ https://t.co/QOZuBiBB2B
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) February 5, 2018
