Big Update on Hulk Hogan’s WWE Future

Hulk Hogan made his return to WWE at Crown Jewel after being away from the company due to his racist controversy. Well now it appears his future with the company has been revealed. Dave Meltzer is reporting that Hogan is about to sign with the company.

“Hogan’s about to sign, but he’s not going to wrestle,” Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio when he was asked whether PCO getting an ROH deal makes him the oldest wrestler to get such a contract.

With the way fans have been reacting to the product, along with the company losing their top star Roman Reigns, adding Hogan to the mix could bring a much needed boost.