Big Update On John Cena Working WWE WrestleMania 35

It looks like we could see John Cena in action at WrestleMania 35.

There is currently a deal on the table for Cena to return for a match at WrestleMania 35, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com. Cena is expected to agree to the match.

There’s no word yet on who Cena’s opponent will be, but Meltzer said it will not be WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. It’s been rumored that WWE will change Angle’s Farewell Match opponent from Baron Corbin to someone else, due to a negative fan response, but Corbin is still scheduled for the match.

Cena, who lost to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34 last year, wrestled just a handful of matches in 2018 and never really had a solid storyline. He wrestled multi-man matches on the January 7 RAW and the January 14 RAW, but he has been away from the storylines to focus on other projects. He is currently in Vancouver filming the “Playing with Fire” comedy movie.