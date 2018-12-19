Big Update On Mustafa Ali’s WWE Status, Vince McMahon Returns To SmackDown (VIDEOS, PHOTO)

– WWE has officially moved Mustafa Ali to the SmackDown roster from the 205 Live roster.

Ali lost to WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in a non-title match on last week’s SmackDown. This week’s SmackDown saw Ali pin Bryan as he and AJ Styles defeated Bryan and Andrade “Cien” Almas in tag team action.

Next Tuesday’s Christmas Night edition of SmackDown will feature Ali vs. Almas in singles action.

– WWE Chairman Vince McMahon returned to SmackDown on tonight’s show, his first blue brand appearance since SmackDown 1000 back in October.

Continuing the “fresh start” that the McMahon Family kicked off on this week’s RAW, Vince appeared in a few different segments to lead storylines on the show. He interacted with Asuka, Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch to set up the Naomi vs. Asuka title match and then later interacted with The Miz, which set up Miz and Mandy Rose defeating R-Truth and Carmella in mixed tag team action.

Below are a few photos and videos of Vince on this week’s SmackDown: