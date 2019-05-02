Daniel Bryan was backstage for the WWE SmackDown tapings in Columbus, OH this week and has been medically cleared to return to action, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Bryan will be written back into the storylines soon, possibly as early as next week.

As we’ve noted, Bryan suffered some sort of injury in the WWE Title loss to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35. His situation was being closely guarded by the company, but there’s still no word yet on what the issue was.

Bryan is currently scheduled to face Kofi and Kevin Owens in Triple Threat matches on the upcoming WWE European tour.