Big Update On Enzo Amore: No Rape Charges To Be Filed, Lawyer Issues Statement, More

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore (Eric Arndt) revealed on Twitter today that the investigation into sexual assault allegations has been closed and no charges were filed.

Enzo, while WWE Cruiserweight Champion, was accused back in January by a woman named Philomena Sheahan in Phoenix, Arizona, who claimed the assault took place several months before. This led to a police investigation and WWE releasing Enzo on January 23rd. There’s no word yet on how WWE will react to the latest developments or if they might bring Enzo back in the future.

It was noted in the letter Enzo tweeted that he has plans for a new venture in the entertainment industry but there’s no word yet on if he plans on returning to the ring for any wrestling promotion.

Below is the full letter from Enzo’s attorney, Tom Cargill, which was tweeted out this afternoon by Enzo:

On January 22, 2018, Eric Arndt (also known as Enzo Amore for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)) was accused, via the internet and social media, of misconduct during an alleged incident in Phoenix, Arizona several months earlier. Prior to that date, no law enforcement or any other officials had contacted Mr. Arndt regarding such claims. However, after the careless, unfounded tirade on social media, Mr. Arndt learned of these accusations when his counsel reached out to Phoenix Police. Subsequently, and as evidenced by the vast amount of online admissions and other publicly available information, it was soon clear that the accuser exhibited a complete lack of truth or credibility. At all times, Mr. Arndt fully and unequivocally denied such accusations and remained confident in clearing his name.

The Phoenix Police Department recently informed Mr. Arndt and his counsel that there is insufficient evidence in this matter to warrant any criminal charges, that the matter will not be transferred to the County Attorney for prosecution, and that their investigation and case is closed. No charges were ever filed. The matter is closed.

Mr. Arndt expresses his gratitude for the enormous amount of support from his fans and followers during this time period. The support has carried him through these events and opened his eyes to the faith and loyalty of those who have cheered and followed his career. This experience has further taught Mr. Arndt to be cautious with his personal associations, because false, defamatory, and unfounded accusations can alter and impact the lives and careers of the falsely accused and their families. Mr. Arndt is working diligently toward his next venture in the entertainment industry and looks forward to reconnecting with his fans in a big way in the very near future.

*** Tom Cargill, P.A., is Mr. Arndt’s personal general counsel. Osborn Maledon, P.A., served as Mr. Arndt’s defense counsel in Phoenix, AZ, regarding the alleged incident and accusations.