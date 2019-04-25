It looks like Luke Harper won’t be leaving WWE any time soon.

As was speculated, WWE is adding another 6 months to Harper’s contract to make up for the time he missed for wrist surgery, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Harper’s contract was to end in November of this year, but WWE has added to it because it was “frozen” while he was on the shelf.

We noted before how Harper took to Twitter on April 16 to announce that he had requested his release. He had previously tweeted about being concerned or unhappy with his position in WWE going into the WrestleMania 35 Axxess events, where he wrestled Dominik Dijakovic for the Worlds Collide tapings. That match aired last week on the WWE Network, Harper’s first WWE TV match since last summer.

It was believed that WWE could add to Harper’s contract to make up for the time he missed when he was injured, and according to the Observer, that is what has happened. There has been obvious speculation on Harper going to All Elite Wrestling once he’s a free agent and he is good friends with AEW’s Vice President of Business Strategy, Chris Harrington.

Harper would be able to leave WWE around WrestleMania 36 time next year.

For those who missed it, below is Harper’s original statement from last Tuesday: